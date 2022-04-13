Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Momsen CODEP with Indonesia Navy [Image 1 of 6]

    USS Momsen CODEP with Indonesia Navy

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Lily Gebauer 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 13, 2022) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Momsen (DDG 92) and the Tentara Nasional Indonesia-Angkatan Laut, Bung Tomo-class corvette KRI Bung Tomo (FF 357) conducted bilateral training, providing the U.S. and Indonesian navies an opportunity to exercise and work together towards common maritime goals. Bilateral operations like this one reassure our allies and partners of the U.S. commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication 3rd Class Lily Gebauer)

    USS Momsen
    US Navy
    C7F
    DDG 92
    Indonesian Navy
    KRI Bung Tomo

