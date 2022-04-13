Force Master Chief Visits Naval Air Facility Misawa

MISAWA, Japan (April 13, 2022) – Force Master Chief H. Trenton Schmidt, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, speaks to Sailors from Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa and other tenant commands during a visit. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

