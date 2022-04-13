Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Force Master Chief Visits Naval Air Facility Misawa [Image 1 of 3]

    Force Master Chief Visits Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Seaman Unique Byrd 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    MISAWA, Japan (April 13, 2022) – Naval Air Facility (NAF) Misawa leadership welcomes Force Master Chief H. Trenton Schmidt, Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, as he visits NAF Misawa and other tenant commands. NAF Misawa provides aviation and ground logistic support and services to all permanent and transient U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps forces in Northern Japan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Unique Byrd)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 01:45
    Photo ID: 7142350
    VIRIN: 220413-N-AL214-1020
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 27.77 MB
    Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP 
    TAGS

    Misawa
    Force Master Chief
    VAQ-138
    NAFM
    VAP-62

