18th MUNS hosts local community to pray at monuments

A local family prays at a family shrine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2022. The 18th Munitions Squadron invites local Okinawans onto the munitions storage area in an effort to cultivate strong relations with host nation allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

