The 18th Munitions Squadron munitions storage area, spans an estimated 164-acres of land on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2022. The 18th MUNS MSA houses both a sacred Okinawan site and munitions for the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|04.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.14.2022 00:09
|Photo ID:
|7142327
|VIRIN:
|220410-F-IK699-040
|Resolution:
|8101x4557
|Size:
|5.66 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th MUNS hosts local community to pray at monuments [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Gary Hilton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT