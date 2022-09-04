Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    18th MUNS hosts local community to pray at monuments [Image 4 of 5]

    18th MUNS hosts local community to pray at monuments

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    The 18th Munitions Squadron munitions storage area, spans an estimated 164-acres of land on Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2022. The 18th MUNS MSA houses both a sacred Okinawan site and munitions for the Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 00:09
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
