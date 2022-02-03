USS Abraham Lincoln Makes Port Visit to Guam

NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 2, 2022) - Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) arrived at U.S. Naval Base Guam as part of a scheduled port visit, March 2. The carrier is joined by Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 3 unit Arleigh Burke-class guided- missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111) on their first port of call.

Rear Adm. Jeffrey T. Anderson is currently serving as Commander, CSG 3.

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt is commanding officer of Abraham Lincoln.

On Jan. 3, the carrier departed San Diego with 5,100 crewmembers aboard and an air wing complement of 75 aircraft across the strike group. CSG 3 is deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with partners and serve as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

Abraham Lincoln and Spruance will resupply, refuel and provide the crew time for rest and relaxation in the strike group's first port call. More than 16 of the strike group Sailors are Guam natives and are proud to be returning today for a hometown visit.

Abraham Lincoln and Spruance have 100% vaccination rates and zero COVID cases onboard. All visiting military members will adhere to NBG and local Government of Guam COVID-19 mitigation measures including mask wearing and social distancing. Minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission is a top priority for CSG 3.

