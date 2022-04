Sailors from Guam serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) pose for a photo in front of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier shortly after arriving at U.S. Naval Base Guam March 2.



Guam Sailors from left-to-right Aviation Machinist's Mate 3rd Class Josemaria Gregorio, Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 2nd Class Enrico Sepulveda, Aircrew Survival Equipmentman 1st Class Vironn Libranda, Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Makani Borja, and Aviation Electronics Technician Monique Camacho Winslett.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 23:07 Photo ID: 7142317 VIRIN: 220302-N-VV159-0008 Resolution: 2016x1512 Size: 1.31 MB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Abraham Lincoln Makes Port Visit to Guam [Image 8 of 8], by Valerie Maigue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.