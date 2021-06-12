Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NBG Housing Area Managers Ensure Homes Are Move-in Ready [Image 2 of 4]

    NBG Housing Area Managers Ensure Homes Are Move-in Ready

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    12.06.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2022) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Housing Area Manager Tricia Reyes inspects a home after a vacancy. Reyes is one of six NBG Housing Area Managers who ensures homes on the installation are safe, comfortable, and clean. Housing units undergo multiple inspections in between occupants. Prior to occupants moving out, a preliminary inspection is conducted to see what occupants must repair before their final move-out. Then managers meet with the occupants again for a final termination inspection. Additionally, managers work with contractors to ensure repairs are made correctly before a home is ready to be occupied by new tenants.

