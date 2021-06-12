NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2022) - U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG) Housing Area Manager Tricia Reyes inspects a home after a vacancy. Reyes is one of six NBG Housing Area Managers who ensures homes on the installation are safe, comfortable, and clean. Housing units undergo multiple inspections in between occupants. Prior to occupants moving out, a preliminary inspection is conducted to see what occupants must repair before their final move-out. Then managers meet with the occupants again for a final termination inspection. Additionally, managers work with contractors to ensure repairs are made correctly before a home is ready to be occupied by new tenants.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.06.2021 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 20:37 Photo ID: 7142238 VIRIN: 211206-N-OH628-1006 Resolution: 1785x3140 Size: 1020 KB Location: SANTA RITA, GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NBG Housing Area Managers Ensure Homes Are Move-in Ready [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Randall Ramaswamy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.