    NBG Housing Area Managers Ensure Homes Are Move-in Ready [Image 1 of 4]

    NBG Housing Area Managers Ensure Homes Are Move-in Ready

    SANTA RITA, GUAM

    10.25.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Ramaswamy 

    U.S. Naval Base Guam

    NAVAL BASE GUAM (March 7, 2022) - Contractors perform repairs on a vacant home onboard U.S. Naval Base Guam (NBG). Contractors work with NBG Housing Area Managers to discuss repair work that must be completed before a new family moves in. After contractors complete any repairs, managers return to the home for an occupancy inspection to ensure the work is completed correctly and that the home is in good condition before it is occupied.

