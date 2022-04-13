Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Sailor of the Year Ship Steering Training

NORFOLK, Va. (April 13, 2022) - Sailor of the Year nominees, selected as "Senior Sailor of the Year" and "Regional Sailor of the Year" for their commands, receive ship steering training from Afloat Training Group at the Afloat Training Group Navigation Training Center as part of the Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Sailor of the Year program, April 13, 2022. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker.)

