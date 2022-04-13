Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Decker 

    Naval Medical Forces Atlantic

    NORFOLK, Va. (April 13, 2022) - Hospital Corpsman 1st Class John Gorey, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, participates in ship steering training at Afloat Training Group Navigation Training Center as part of the Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Sailor of the Year program, April 13, 2022. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker.)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 20:25
    Photo ID: 7142235
    VIRIN: 220413-N-KC192-1095
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Medical Forces Atlantic Sailor of the Year Ship Steering Training [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Heritage
    leadership
    Sailor of the Year
    TIdewater Market
    NAVMEDFORLANT

