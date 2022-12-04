Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    McConnell AFB tankers make a stop at Travis AFB [Image 4 of 10]

    McConnell AFB tankers make a stop at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force aircraft parked on the ramp at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2022. Ten KC-46A Pegasus tankers and eight KC-135RT Stratotankers were relocated to Travis AFB from McConnell AFB as a precaution due to the possibility of severe weather impacting the Wichita area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 20:22
    Photo ID: 7142222
    VIRIN: 220412-F-RU983-1604
    Resolution: 3600x2321
    Size: 4.93 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AFB, CA, US
    Travis AFB
    Tankers
    bad weather
    "Heide Couch
    AF75"
    60AMW PA

