    McConnell AFB tankers make a stop at Travis AFB [Image 6 of 10]

    McConnell AFB tankers make a stop at Travis AFB

    TRAVIS AFB, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Heide Couch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force KC-46A Pegasus, top center, rolls past a KC-10 Extender at Travis Air Force Base, California, April 12, 2022. Ten KC-46A Pegasus tankers and eight KC-135RT Stratotankers were relocated to Travis AFB from McConnell AFB as a precaution due to the possibility of severe weather impacting the Wichita area. (U.S. Air Force photo by Heide Couch)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

