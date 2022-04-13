UNSECNAV Raven is Sworn in as 34th Under Secretary of the Navy

WASHINGTON (April 13, 2022) — The Honorable Erik K. Raven, left, is sworn in as the 34th Under Secretary of the Navy by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro April 13, 2022. Raven was confirmed as the 34th Under Secretary of the Navy April 7, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

