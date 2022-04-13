Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNSECNAV Raven is Sworn in as 34th Under Secretary of the Navy [Image 2 of 6]

    UNSECNAV Raven is Sworn in as 34th Under Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class T. Logan Keown 

    Office of the Secretary of the Navy

    WASHINGTON (April 13, 2022) — The Honorable Erik K. Raven, left, is sworn in as the 34th Under Secretary of the Navy by Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro April 13, 2022. Raven was confirmed as the 34th Under Secretary of the Navy April 7, 2022. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class T. Logan Keown/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 17:42
    Photo ID: 7142037
    VIRIN: 220413-N-SR275-2060
    Resolution: 4000x2562
    Size: 1.98 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, UNSECNAV Raven is Sworn in as 34th Under Secretary of the Navy [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 T. Logan Keown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    POTUS
    VIRGINIA CLASS
    UNDER SECRETARY OF THE NAVY
    FLOTUS
    USS DELAWARE
    CARLOS DEL TORO
    SECNAV78
    SECNAV DEL TORO
    UNSECNAV34
    ERIK K RAVEN

