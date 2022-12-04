Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Kilo Company Grass Week [Image 4 of 5]

    Kilo Company Grass Week

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Kenneth J. Pitts with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practices sighting in on a target during grass week at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 12, 2022. Recruits shoot at a variety of distances on several targets as part of their marksmanship assessment during recruit training. Pitts was recruited out of Dekalb, Ill., with Recruiting Substation Rockford. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 17:46
    Photo ID: 7141979
    VIRIN: 220412-M-DA549-1231
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 13.91 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kilo Company Grass Week [Image 5 of 5], by LCpl Julian Elliott-Drouin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Kilo Company Grass Week
    Kilo Company Grass Week
    Kilo Company Grass Week
    Kilo Company Grass Week
    Kilo Company Grass Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Recruit Training
    Kilo Company

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT