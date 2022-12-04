Kilo Company Grass Week

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Kenneth J. Pitts with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, practices sighting in on a target during grass week at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 12, 2022. Recruits shoot at a variety of distances on several targets as part of their marksmanship assessment during recruit training. Pitts was recruited out of Dekalb, Ill., with Recruiting Substation Rockford. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

