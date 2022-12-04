Kilo Company Grass Week

U.S. Marine Corps Recruit Eliezer Gomez, left, and Recruit Noah M. Smith with Kilo Company, 3rd Recruit Training Battalion, perform a “show clear and transfer” during grass week at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, Calif., April 12, 2022. Recruits shoot at a variety of distances on several targets as part of their marksmanship assessment during recruit training. Gomez was recruited out of Racine, Wis., with Recruiting Substation Kenosha. Smith was recruited out of Huntington, Ind., with Recruiting Substation Fort Wayne. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Julian Elliott-Drouin)

