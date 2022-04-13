Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musician 1st Class Chris Dechiara Retires from the Navy Band [Image 4 of 5]

    Musician 1st Class Chris Dechiara Retires from the Navy Band

    UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Renee DeBoer 

    U.S. Navy Band

    220413-N-JL161-1039 WASHINGTON (April 13, 2022) Musician 1st Class Chris Dechiara receives a gift from his section leader, Senior Chief Randall Johnson., during his retirement ceremony. The retirement ceremony commemorates years of dedicated service. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Renee DeBoer/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 14:35
    Photo ID: 7141602
    VIRIN: 220413-N-JL161-1039
    Resolution: 2403x3600
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musician 1st Class Chris Dechiara Retires from the Navy Band [Image 5 of 5], by PO1 Renee DeBoer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Musician 1st Class Chris Dechiara Retires from the Navy Band
    Musician 1st Class Chris Dechiara Retires from the Navy Band
    Musician 1st Class Chris Dechiara Retires from the Navy Band
    Musician 1st Class Chris Dechiara Retires from the Navy Band
    Musician 1st Class Chris Dechiara Retires from the Navy Band

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy Band
    Dechiara retirement

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT