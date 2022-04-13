Musician 1st Class Chris Dechiara Retires from the Navy Band

220413-N-JL161-1048 WASHINGTON (April 13, 2022) Musician 1st Class Chris Dechiara receives the coveted drum head plaque, given by Master Chief Musician James Armstrong on behalf of the Navy Band. The retirement ceremony commemorates years of dedicated service. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Renee DeBoer/Released)
