Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor presents the first year of Joshua Tree award recipients their awards.
Joshua Tree Award Winners; Bryce Brown, Kaitlyn Brown, Brendon Delrosario, Ryan Edwards, Amanda Michaelis, Trishon Ramsey, Cherish Ruiz, Blaine Vanleeuween, and the Killea Family.
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 14:27
|Photo ID:
|7141593
|VIRIN:
|220405-A-ZF607-020
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.58 MB
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Honor of the Joshua Tree [Image 2 of 2], by Casey Slusser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Volunteers of Fort Irwin—Desert Heroes
