Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honor of the Joshua Tree [Image 2 of 2]

    Honor of the Joshua Tree

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Casey Slusser 

    National Training Center and Fort Irwin

    Brig. Gen. Curt Taylor presents the first year of Joshua Tree award recipients their awards.
    Joshua Tree Award Winners; Bryce Brown, Kaitlyn Brown, Brendon Delrosario, Ryan Edwards, Amanda Michaelis, Trishon Ramsey, Cherish Ruiz, Blaine Vanleeuween, and the Killea Family.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 14:27
    Photo ID: 7141593
    VIRIN: 220405-A-ZF607-020
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 3.58 MB
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor of the Joshua Tree [Image 2 of 2], by Casey Slusser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteers of Fort Irwin—Desert Heroes
    Honor of the Joshua Tree

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Volunteers of Fort Irwin&mdash;Desert Heroes

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #Qualityoflife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT