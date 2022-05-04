Volunteers of Fort Irwin—Desert Heroes

Fort Irwin, Calif. — On April 5th, almost 100 Soldiers and civilians were recognized for their outstanding volunteer service across the National Training Center and Fort Irwin. During the 2021 fiscal year, volunteers invested nearly $300,000 to the Fort Irwin and Greater High Desert community.



The theme of this year’s volunteer recognition ceremony was, "Honoring Our Desert Heroes."



Brig. Gen Curt Taylor announced the start of a new tradition here in the Desert with the declaration of the “The order of the Joshua Tree Award.”

“The order of the Joshua Tree, will be awarded to the volunteers that are critical to the life blood her at the NTC. If you know anything about a Joshua Tree, it has deep roots, that prevent erosion, and if there is anything that symbolizes what our volunteers do for us, it’s the Joshua Tree,” Taylor said, “They keep us all together and help us weather the hard times. As we’ve seen with COVID it was our volunteers that got us through—These volunteers are a part of the life blood of this installation Critical to the success to our community.”



Taylor said that the Joshua Tree is a majestic part of the Mojave Desert and compared the volunteers to them.



Fort Irwin had the privilege of working with 95 volunteers, who put in over 10,360 hours, with a value of $28 an hour over the past year.

“Our volunteers are a vital and appreciated force, willing to donate their time and skills in support of our community,” Col. Jason Clarke said. “They are committed to making a difference right here at home, they truly are Desert Heroes.”



Mrs. Cary Killea was awarded as the Volunteer of the year, SGM Killea soldier of the year, the Killea family has been presented as family of the year, for their dedicated service with HHC USAG. The Killea family has been present at every Garrison and multiple installation events over the past year.



The National Training Center and Fort Irwin appreciates all the volunteers that took time to make the community a better place to live.



The Volunteer of the Year recipients; Chelsea Adams Maria Balajadia, Susan Brown, Brendon Delrosario, Andrew Furtick, Kelly Furtick, Ariel Hall, Fred Killea, Willie Knight, Ricki Miller, Jessica Moore, Cub Scout Pack 67, The Killea Family, Operations Group-Dragon Team.

National Training Center, Joshua Tree Award Winners; Bryce Brown, Kaitlyn Brown, Brendon Delrosario, Ryan Edwards, Amanda Michaelis, Trishon Ramsey, Cherish Ruiz, Blaine Vanleeuween, and the Killea Family.

Fort Irwin Volunteers; Roman Alicea, Tehela Allen, Lauren Banks, Johanna Bates, Aleesha Baxter, Lee Blevins Zajac, Rachel Branscum, Julianne Braudis, Angel Bridgeforth, Brandon Busch, Desirae Butler, Amanda Castilliano, Romina Grace Castillo, Denton Coker, Bonnie Conrad, Nyla Cook, Roylee Cook, Jane Dale, Charity DelRosario, Christina Dieppa, Shannon Donnelly, Amber Duncan, Georgie Duncan, Esai Estrada, Stephanie Faine, Laura Ferrell, Meliza Fowler, Joshua Fuller, Jonathan Furtick, Owen Furtick, Domonique Gandy, Ashley Glenz, Oscar Gonzalez, Ashley Goracke, Jeremy Goracke, Leonardo Goracke, Ashley Griffith, Marissa Grohoski, Kamryn Guthrie, Jenny Harper, William Holcomb, John Howard, Kristina Huffman, Barbara Jackson, Trista James, Ezekiel Jaramillo, Elizabeth Kalbfleisch, Katelyn Kasprisin, Kinsey Kemp, Elena Knyshev, Chunhang Ko, Jerald Kompelien, David Kulinski, Joseph Lach, Felyx Lee, Fidelis Lee, Filbert Lee, Floyed Lee, Francis Lee, Francis D.Lee, Lesili Lee, Relnardo Livingston, Danielle MacFarland, Isabel Martínez, Meredith McKenzie, Osiris Mejia, Jayme Michelle, Ashley Mills, Rebecca Newton, Caitlin Oksenvaag, Erin O'Neil, Michael Orr, Melanie Otto, Shannon Palisca, Ashley Pape, Krista Parker, Rolanda Parson, Joseph Petrosyan, Sarah Phillips, Amanda Reeves, Claudia Rothwell, Russell-Czwartacky, Mary Shigel Aloha Scovil, Nicole Shaffer, Subeer Shrestha, Jenny Slinger, Tiffany Stallings, Amy Stater, Melanie Stonesifer, Joanna Tevenson, Jessica Tiffin, Jorge Vasquez, Marylynne Walsh, Tyler Welsh, Mel Willis, Laura Wilson, Amy Woodside, Elizabeth Woodward, Carol Wright, Chris Zorilla.



Community members looking for volunteer opportunities can start by enrolling/registering in the Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS)-https://vmis.armyfamilywebportal.com



The Volunteer Management Information System (VMIS) assists the Army Volunteer Corps in managing volunteers and allows volunteers a way to track their hours, awards, trainings, and certificates. Once the registration process is complete, interested applicants can then apply for open Volunteer Opportunities. Once the opportunity is approved, they will be trained by the organization that they are volunteering for and will start volunteering and inputting their Volunteer hours in VMIS.



If you would like to know more about Army Community Services programs on the installation please visit our website at https://irwin.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 14:27 Story ID: 418426 Location: FORT IRWIN , CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Volunteers of Fort Irwin—Desert Heroes, by Casey Slusser, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.