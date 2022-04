America's past time

Airmen assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing Honor Guard present the colors during the singing of the National Anthem before the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2022. The home opener featured the singing of "God Bless America" by Tech. Sgt. Vaness Norris, a readiness NCO assigned to the 911th Airman and Family Readiness Center before the Airmen assigned to the 911th AW Honor Guard presented the colors during the National Anthem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

