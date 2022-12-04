America's past time

Tech. Sgt. Vaness Norris, a readiness NCO assigned to the 911th Airman and Family Readiness Center sings "God Bless America" before the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2022. The home opener featured Norris singing "God Bless America" before Airmen assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing Honor Guard presented the colors during the National Anthem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

