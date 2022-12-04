Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's past time [Image 1 of 3]

    America's past time

    PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Joshua Seybert 

    911th Airlift Wing

    Tech. Sgt. Vaness Norris, a readiness NCO assigned to the 911th Airman and Family Readiness Center sings "God Bless America" before the Pittsburgh Pirates home opener at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, April 12, 2022. The home opener featured Norris singing "God Bless America" before Airmen assigned to the 911th Airlift Wing Honor Guard presented the colors during the National Anthem. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 13:09
    Photo ID: 7141406
    VIRIN: 220412-F-UJ876-1098
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 8.33 MB
    Location: PITTSBURGH, PA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

