Soldiers and Airmen of the Minnesota National Guard enjoy a self-guided walking tour of Washington D.C., taking in the sights and memorials of American history April 5, 2022. Members of the Minnesota National Guard, in partnership with the Jewish Community Relations Council, known as the JRCC, of Minnesota and the Dakotas, took part in a multi-organizational trip to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. The relationship between the Minnesota National Guard and JCRC helps to provide education and outreach opportunities that commemorate victims of the Holocaust and, by remembering their stories, ensure that all members of the community are treated with dignity and respect. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams)
Honoring the Past: Minnesota National Guard Members visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
