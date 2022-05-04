Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honoring the Past: Minnesota National Guard Members visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum [Image 6 of 7]

    Honoring the Past: Minnesota National Guard Members visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

    WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams  

    Minnesota National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Chris Yurek reads the caption of a mass grave marker from a village near Palmiry, Poland. The marker is nothing more than a tree stump. On April 5, 2022, members of the Minnesota National Guard, in partnership with the Jewish Community Relations Council , know as the JRCC, of Minnesota and the Dakotas, took part in a multi-organizational trip to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington D.C. The relationship between the Minnesota National Guard and JCRC helps to provide education and outreach opportunities that commemorate victims of the Holocaust and, by remembering their stories, ensure that all members of the community are treated with dignity and respect. (Minnesota National Guard Photo by Army Staff Sgt. Linsey Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.05.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 12:33
    Photo ID: 7141362
    VIRIN: 220405-Z-EZ001-1101
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 10.02 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, D.C., DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the Past: Minnesota National Guard Members visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum [Image 7 of 7], by SSG Linsey Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honoring the Past: Minnesota National Guard Members visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
    Honoring the Past: Minnesota National Guard Members visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
    Honoring the Past: Minnesota National Guard Members visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
    Honoring the Past: Minnesota National Guard Members visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
    Honoring the Past: Minnesota National Guard Members visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
    Honoring the Past: Minnesota National Guard Members visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum
    Honoring the Past: Minnesota National Guard Members visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honoring the Past: Minnesota National Guard Members visit U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    Museum
    Minnesota National Guard
    Holocaust
    Washington D.C.
    Jewish Community Relations Council

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT