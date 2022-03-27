27 SOMSG FMP 22-3

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Ditsch, 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group (SOMSG), Detachment 1, Mission Sustainment Team (MST) 2 heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician, sets up an air conditioning unit during the Full Mission Profile 22-3 exercise at Sierra Blanca Regional Airport, New Mexico, March 27, 2022. The MST concept supports Agile Combat Employment strategy by providing livable conditions in contingency locations operated by multi-functional Airmen from various career fields in the 27 SOMSG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Sandoval)
|03.27.2022
|04.13.2022 11:31
|7141218
|220327-F-AP057-1584
|6005x4008
|13.21 MB
|RUIDOSO, NM, US
|0
|0
