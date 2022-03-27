U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Robert Ditsch, 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group (SOMSG), Detachment 1, Mission Sustainment Team (MST) 2 heating, ventilation and air conditioning technician, sets up an air conditioning unit during the Full Mission Profile 22-3 exercise at Sierra Blanca Regional Airport, New Mexico, March 27, 2022. The MST concept supports Agile Combat Employment strategy by providing livable conditions in contingency locations operated by multi-functional Airmen from various career fields in the 27 SOMSG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Sandoval)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 11:31 Photo ID: 7141218 VIRIN: 220327-F-AP057-1584 Resolution: 6005x4008 Size: 13.21 MB Location: RUIDOSO, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 27 SOMSG FMP 22-3 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.