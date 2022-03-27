Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    27 SOMSG FMP 22-3 [Image 9 of 11]

    27 SOMSG FMP 22-3

    RUIDOSO, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Sandoval 

    27th Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 27th Special Operations Mission Support Group (SOMSG), Detachment 1, Mission Sustainment Team (MST) 2 set up a Utilis TXL-80 tent during the Full Mission Profile 22-3 exercise at Sierra Blanca Regional Airport, New Mexico, March 27, 2022. The MST concept supports Agile Combat Employment strategy by providing livable conditions in contingency locations operated by multi-functional Airmen from various career fields in the 27 SOMSG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Sandoval)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 11:31
    Photo ID: 7141215
    VIRIN: 220327-F-AP057-1234
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 16.07 MB
    Location: RUIDOSO, NM, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 27 SOMSG FMP 22-3 [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Alexis Sandoval, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

