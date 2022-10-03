Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NNSY Members Support NAVSEA’s Newest Inclusion and Engagement Council

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.10.2022

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Nuclear Engineering and Planning Department (Code 2300) Admin Specialist Gail Joyner is one of the members part of the third cadre of the Naval Sea Systems Command Inclusion and Engagement Council.

    NAVSEA
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

