Norfolk Naval Shipyard Mid-Atlantic Regional Calibration Center Instrument Mechanic (Code 130) Norman Major is one of the members part of the third cadre of the Naval Sea Systems Command Inclusion and Engagement Council.
|Date Taken:
|03.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 08:18
|Photo ID:
|7140789
|VIRIN:
|220309-N-YO710-001
|Resolution:
|3612x2890
|Size:
|4.64 MB
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NNSY Members Support NAVSEA’s Newest Inclusion and Engagement Council [Image 4 of 4], by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NNSY Members Support NAVSEA’s Newest Inclusion and Engagement Council
