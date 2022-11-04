4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB heavy weapons range

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a Live Fire Exercise using MK 19 grenade launchers at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 11, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

