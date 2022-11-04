Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB heavy weapons range [Image 9 of 14]

    4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB heavy weapons range

    GERMANY

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade, conduct a Live Fire Exercise using M249 light machine guns at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 11, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Ryan Parr)

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    skysoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF

