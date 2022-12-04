Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB heavy weapons range [Image 9 of 12]

    4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB heavy weapons range

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Gertrud Zach 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army SPC Christopher Williams, front, with 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade fires a Browning M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 12, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 03:58
    Photo ID: 7140601
    VIRIN: 220412-A-HE359-0752
    Resolution: 7573x5049
    Size: 13.69 MB
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    This work, 4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB heavy weapons range [Image 12 of 12], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    skysoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF

