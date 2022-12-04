U.S. Army Pvt. Shawn Jones with 4th Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 173rd Airborne Brigade fires a Browning M2 .50 Caliber Machine Gun at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, April 12, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army Contingency Response Force in Europe, capable of projecting ready forces anywhere in the U.S. European, Africa or Central Commands' areas of responsibility. (U.S. Army photo by Gertrud Zach)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 03:57 Photo ID: 7140593 VIRIN: 220412-A-HE359-0104 Resolution: 6905x4603 Size: 23.95 MB Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4-319th AFAR, 173rd AB heavy weapons range [Image 12 of 12], by Gertrud Zach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.