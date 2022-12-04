Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    III MEF CG meets with Okinawa Governor Tamaki for In-calls

    III MEF CG meets with Okinawa Governor Tamaki for In-calls

    OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Francesca Landis 

    III Marine Expeditionary Force   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Bierman, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, greets Yasuhiro Tamaki, the Okinawa Prefecture Governor during in-calls at the Okinawa Prefectural Government, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2022. Bierman and Tamaki discussed continued cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as well as future opportunities for cooperation between the U.S. military and local communities on a wide range of issues. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Francesca Landis)

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 21:06
    Photo ID: 7140213
    VIRIN: 220412-M-VI369-0040
    Location: OKINAWA, OKINAWA, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, III MEF CG meets with Okinawa Governor Tamaki for In-calls, by Cpl Francesca Landis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Okinawa
    CG
    Governor
    III MEF
    Incalls

