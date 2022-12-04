III MEF CG meets with Okinawa Governor Tamaki for In-calls

U.S. Marine Corps Lt. Gen. James Bierman, the III Marine Expeditionary Force Commanding General, talks with Yasuhiro Tamaki, the Okinawa Prefecture Governor during in-calls at the Okinawa Prefectural Government, Okinawa, Japan, April 12, 2022. Bierman and Tamaki discussed continued cooperation to combat the COVID-19 pandemic as well as future opportunities for cooperation between the U.S. military and local communities on a wide range of issues. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Francesca Landis)
