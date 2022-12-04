W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter

West Virginia National Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, Aeromedical Evacuation Company (MEDEVAC), received its first of six new HH-60M “Mike” model Black Hawk helicopters at the Army Aviation Support Facility 1, Wood County Airport (KPKB), Williamstown, West Virginia, April 12, 2022. Built by Sikorsky Aircraft for the US Army, the HH-60M-model is specifically designed to provide aerial medical support and ambulatory patient transport services under difficult weather conditions, during day and night. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

