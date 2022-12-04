Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter [Image 4 of 11]

    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter

    WILLIAMSTOWN, WV, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia National Guard’s Company C, 2-104th General Support Aviation Battalion, Aeromedical Evacuation Company (MEDEVAC), received its first of six new HH-60M “Mike” model Black Hawk helicopters at the Army Aviation Support Facility 1, Wood County Airport (KPKB), Williamstown, West Virginia, April 12, 2022. Built by Sikorsky Aircraft for the US Army, the HH-60M-model is specifically designed to provide aerial medical support and ambulatory patient transport services under difficult weather conditions, during day and night. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 20:04
    Photo ID: 7140199
    VIRIN: 220412-Z-FC129-1138
    Resolution: 2674x4011
    Size: 4.32 MB
    Location: WILLIAMSTOWN, WV, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter [Image 11 of 11], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter
    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter
    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter
    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter
    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter
    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter
    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter
    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter
    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter
    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter
    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M “Mike” Black Hawk helicopter

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    W.Va. Guard unit receives first new MEDEVAC HH-60M &ldquo;Mike&rdquo; Black Hawk helicopter

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    West Virginia National Guard
    National Guard
    HH-60M
    WVNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT