Makin Island Flight Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Tyvion Freeman directs an UH-1Y Venom on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 11. The UH-1Y Venom helicopter is equipped with a wide range of weapons and mission support configurations to preform close air support missions, along with combat assault support, search and rescue casualty evacuation and special operations support. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

