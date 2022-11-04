220204-N-VS068-2060
PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Tyvion Freeman directs an UH-1Y Venom on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 11. The UH-1Y Venom helicopter is equipped with a wide range of weapons and mission support configurations to preform close air support missions, along with combat assault support, search and rescue casualty evacuation and special operations support. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 18:04
|Photo ID:
|7140014
|VIRIN:
|220204-N-VS068-2060
|Resolution:
|3282x4480
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Kendra Helmbrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
