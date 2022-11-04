Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2]

    Makin Island Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220204-N-VS068-2060

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Tyvion Freeman directs an UH-1Y Venom on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 11. The UH-1Y Venom helicopter is equipped with a wide range of weapons and mission support configurations to preform close air support missions, along with combat assault support, search and rescue casualty evacuation and special operations support. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kendra Helmbrecht)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 18:04
    Photo ID: 7140014
    VIRIN: 220204-N-VS068-2060
    Resolution: 3282x4480
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    UH-1Y
    Sailor
    Flight Deck
    Marines
    LHD 8
    MKI

