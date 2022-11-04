220411-N-IV962-1185



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) – Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Darien Haq, left, and 2nd Class Fidel Colin direct an MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 11. Pilots perform deck landing qualifications to practice shipboard takeoffs and landings. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 18:04 Photo ID: 7140013 VIRIN: 220411-N-IV962-1185 Resolution: 5536x3954 Size: 1.69 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.