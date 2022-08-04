Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LEAP Scholar Connects Cultural Understanding to Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Mission [Image 2 of 2]

    LEAP Scholar Connects Cultural Understanding to Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Mission

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Mikala McCurry 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    Serbian-Croatian Language Enabled Airman Program Scholar Tech. Sgt. Nikola Bozic returns home to Bosnia to provide support for a Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency mission. (Courtesy Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 17:20
    Photo ID: 7139888
    VIRIN: 220408-F-XQ105-001
    Resolution: 1183x887
    Size: 296.45 KB
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LEAP Scholar Connects Cultural Understanding to Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Mission [Image 2 of 2], by Mikala McCurry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    LEAP Scholars Support U.S. Army Exercise Lightning Focus 2022
    LEAP Scholar Connects Cultural Understanding to Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Mission

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    LEAP Scholar Connects Cultural Understanding to Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency Mission

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    LEAP
    EUCOM
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    DPAA
    Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT