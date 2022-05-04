Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEAP Scholars Support U.S. Army Exercise Lightning Focus 2022 [Image 1 of 2]

    LEAP Scholars Support U.S. Army Exercise Lightning Focus 2022

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Mikala McCurry 

    Air Force Culture and Language Center

    A team of French and Arabic Language Enabled Airman Program Scholars provided language and tactical support for U.S. Army Europe’s Exercise Lightning Focus 2022. (Courtesy Photo)

    This work, LEAP Scholars Support U.S. Army Exercise Lightning Focus 2022 [Image 2 of 2], by Mikala McCurry, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    LEAP
    EUCOM
    US Army
    USAREUR
    Language Enabled Airman Program
    Lightning Focus 2022

