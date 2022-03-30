A construction overlay of the Rochester Harbor East Pier viewed from above in Rochester, New York, November 4, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District will complete repairs to the pier in 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by USACE Buffalo District)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 15:48 Photo ID: 7139729 VIRIN: 220330-A-A1409-001 Resolution: 983x548 Size: 144.28 KB Location: ROCHESTER, NY, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rochester Harbor East Pier Construction Overlay [Image 3 of 3], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.