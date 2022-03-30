Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rochester Harbor East Pier Construction Overlay [Image 3 of 3]

    Rochester Harbor East Pier Construction Overlay

    ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    A construction overlay of the Rochester Harbor East Pier viewed from above in Rochester, New York, November 4, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District will complete repairs to the pier in 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by USACE Buffalo District)

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 15:48
    Photo ID: 7139729
    VIRIN: 220330-A-A1409-001
    Resolution: 983x548
    Size: 144.28 KB
    Location: ROCHESTER, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rochester Harbor East Pier Construction Overlay [Image 3 of 3], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

