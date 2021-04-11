Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Rochester Harbor East Pier UAS [Image 2 of 3]

    Rochester Harbor East Pier UAS

    ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES

    11.04.2021

    Photo by Avery Schneider 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    The Rochester Harbor East Pier viewed from above in Rochester, New York, November 4, 2021. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District will complete repairs to the pier in 2022. (U.S. Army Photo by USACE Buffalo District)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.04.2021
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 15:48
    Photo ID: 7139728
    VIRIN: 211104-A-A1409-002
    Resolution: 2048x1536
    Size: 518.93 KB
    Location: ROCHESTER, NY, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rochester Harbor East Pier UAS [Image 3 of 3], by Avery Schneider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Rochester Harbor East Pier UAS
    Rochester Harbor East Pier UAS
    Rochester Harbor East Pier Construction Overlay

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awards contract for critical repairs to Rochester Harbor East Pier

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Corps of Engineers
    Rochester
    Buffalo District
    Lake Ontario
    Great Lakes Navigation System

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT