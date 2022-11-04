Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PRNG delivers vaccine refrigerators to DoH [Image 4 of 7]

    PRNG delivers vaccine refrigerators to DoH

    SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa 

    Puerto Rico National Guard

    Citizen-Soldiers of the Puerto Rico National Guard support the Department of Health personnel to load the refrigerator in the cargo truck at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, April 11, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard was a vital part of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, using these refrigerators to maintain the COVID-19 vials at the proper temperature, and handling transportation logistics to impact all municipalities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
