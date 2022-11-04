Staff Sgt. Luis Bellavista of the Puerto Rico State Guard performs a quality control for the vaccine refrigerators before deliver them to the Department of Health at Fort Buchanan, Puerto Rico, April 11, 2022. The Puerto Rico National Guard was a vital part of distributing COVID-19 vaccines, using these refrigerators to maintain the COVID-19 vials at the proper temperature, and handling transportation logistics to impact all municipalities. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kevin Torres Figueroa)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 15:25
|Photo ID:
|7139678
|VIRIN:
|220411-Z-CN561-1003
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|934.4 KB
|Location:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, PRNG delivers vaccine refrigerators to DoH [Image 7 of 7], by SGT Kevin Torres Figueroa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
