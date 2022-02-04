Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    State Surgeon retires after busy career with the Washington National Guard

    State Surgeon retires after busy career with the Washington National Guard

    CAMP MURRAY, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.02.2022

    Photo by Joseph Siemandel  

    Joint Force Headquarters - Washington National Guard

    Col. Ben Maltz, Washington National Guard State Surgeon stands during his retirement ceremony, April 2, 2022 at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. Col. Maltz retired from the Washington National Guard after serving for 22 years. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)

    TAGS

    Medical
    Washington
    National Guard
    Washington National Guard

