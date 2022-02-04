Date Taken: 04.02.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 13:52 Photo ID: 7139344 VIRIN: 220402-D-MN117-746 Resolution: 2789x3908 Size: 4.38 MB Location: CAMP MURRAY, WA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, State Surgeon retires after busy career with the Washington National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.