Col. Ben Maltz, Washington National Guard State Surgeon stands during his retirement ceremony, April 2, 2022 at the Pierce County Readiness Center, Camp Murray, Wash. Col. Maltz retired from the Washington National Guard after serving for 22 years. (U.S. National Guard photo by Joseph Siemandel)
|Date Taken:
|04.02.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 13:52
|Photo ID:
|7139344
|VIRIN:
|220402-D-MN117-746
|Resolution:
|2789x3908
|Size:
|4.38 MB
|Location:
|CAMP MURRAY, WA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, State Surgeon retires after busy career with the Washington National Guard [Image 3 of 3], by Joseph Siemandel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
