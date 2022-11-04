Military Funeral at Great Lakes National Cemetery

Friends and family pay their respects at a military funeral held for Senior Airman Shawn Konikson, 110th Security Forces specialist, 110th Security Forces Squadron, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan, April 11, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
