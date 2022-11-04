Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Military Funeral at Great Lakes National Cemetery [Image 8 of 10]

    Military Funeral at Great Lakes National Cemetery

    HOLLY, MI, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    Friends and family pay their respects at a military funeral held for Senior Airman Shawn Konikson, 110th Security Forces specialist, 110th Security Forces Squadron, Battle Creek Air National Guard Base, at the Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, Michigan, April 11, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Funeral at Great Lakes National Cemetery [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    Michigan National Guard
    Military Funeral
    110th Wing

