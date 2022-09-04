Soccer gathers multinational forces for tournament

Camaraderie, sportsmanship and the opportunity to ‘Bend it like Beckham’ hit the pitch April 9 as Army Support Activity-Black Sea organized a multinational soccer tournament on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base April 9, 2022. The field of competitors included 19 teams from the deployed units from U.S., France, Romania, and United Kingdom. The all-day tournament ended with the team from Romania emerging as the victor. ASA-BS in Romania is one of 31 sites belonging to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.

