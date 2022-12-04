Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soccer gathers multinational forces for tournament

    ROMANIA

    04.12.2022

    Story by Oana Copaceanu 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    Camaraderie, sportsmanship and the opportunity to ‘Bend it like Beckham’ hit the pitch April 9 as Army Support Activity-Black Sea organized a multinational soccer tournament on Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base April 9, 2022. The field of competitors included 19 teams from the deployed units from U.S., France, Romania, and United Kingdom. The all-day tournament ended with the team from Romania emerging as the victor. ASA-BS in Romania is one of 31 sites belonging to U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz.

